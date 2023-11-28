Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Houston County, Alabama today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Geneva High School at Rehobeth High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rehobeth, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Ariton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver-Montgomery High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Slocomb High School at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
