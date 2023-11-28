Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Jackson County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Geraldine High School at Section High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Section, AL

Section, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Satsuma High School at Vancleave High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Vancleave, MS

Vancleave, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Head High School at Woodville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Woodville, AL

Woodville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Sand Mountain High School at North Jackson High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28

8:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Stevenson, AL

Stevenson, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Scottsboro High School at Douglas High School