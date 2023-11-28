Should you wager on Jeremy Lauzon to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauzon stats and insights

  • Lauzon has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.
  • Lauzon has no points on the power play.
  • Lauzon's shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 52 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Lauzon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:03 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 21:31 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:47 Away W 5-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

