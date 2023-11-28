We have high school basketball competition in Mobile County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Satsuma High School at Vancleave High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Vancleave, MS

Vancleave, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Luke's Episcopal School at Spanish Fort High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Spanish Fort, AL

Spanish Fort, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairhope High School at Faith Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Baker High School at Vigor High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Prichard, AL

Prichard, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

B.C. Rain High School at Blount High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Eight Mile, AL

Eight Mile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy