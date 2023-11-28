Predators vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10) visit the Nashville Predators (10-10), who have won five straight, on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-115)
|Predators (-105)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have been an underdog in 12 games this season, and won five (41.7%).
- Nashville has entered 12 games this season as an underdog by -105 or more and is 5-7 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this matchup implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Predators.
- Nashville has played eight games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
Predators vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|63 (19th)
|Goals
|67 (8th)
|52 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|64 (18th)
|7 (28th)
|Power Play Goals
|17 (8th)
|9 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (26th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators went 6-4-0 in its past 10 games, including a 5-5-0 ledger versus the spread in that span.
- Five of Nashville's past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 1.9 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.1 goals.
- The Predators have the league's eighth-best scoring offense (67 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Predators have allowed 3.2 goals per game, 64 total, which ranks 18th among league teams.
- They have a +3 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.
