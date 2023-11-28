Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Shelby County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chelsea High School at McAdory High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 28

1:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: McCalla, AL

McCalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Indian Springs School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

6:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Pelham, AL

Pelham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Prattville High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Helena High School