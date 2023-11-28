Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tallapoosa County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Tallapoosa County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tallapoosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benjamin Russell High School at Childersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Childersburg, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horseshoe Bend High School at Central High School of Clay County
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lineville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.