The UAB Blazers (4-2) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (5-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UAB vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Cowboys allow to opponents.

UAB is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blazers sit at 97th.

The Blazers average 15.2 more points per game (73.8) than the Cowboys allow (58.6).

When UAB totals more than 58.6 points, it is 3-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, UAB put up 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did when playing on the road (78.3).

The Blazers surrendered 65.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.6).

UAB averaged 7.3 threes per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36.0% at home and 36.7% in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAB Upcoming Schedule