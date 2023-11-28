Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Walker County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meek High School at Oakman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Oakman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hamilton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston County High School at Carbon Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Curry High School at Dora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Dora, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
