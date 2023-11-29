The Philadelphia 76ers (12-5) play the New Orleans Pelicans (9-9) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-PH.

Pelicans vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-PH

BSNO and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 117 - Pelicans 112

Pelicans vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 1.5)

76ers (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-5.3)

76ers (-5.3) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.0

The 76ers' .706 ATS win percentage (12-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pelicans' .556 mark (10-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Philadelphia is 10-3 against the spread compared to the 8-4 ATS record New Orleans puts up as a 1.5-point underdog.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, New Orleans and its opponents aren't as successful (38.9% of the time) as Philadelphia and its opponents (64.7%).

The 76ers have an .846 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-2) this season, higher than the .583 winning percentage for the Pelicans as a moneyline underdog (7-5).

Pelicans Performance Insights

With 112.8 points scored per game and 112.9 points allowed, the Pelicans are 16th in the NBA on offense and 15th defensively.

New Orleans is 11th in the league in rebounds per game (44.9) and fifth-worst in rebounds conceded (45.7).

This season the Pelicans are ranked 14th in the league in assists at 25.9 per game.

New Orleans is 13th in the league in turnovers per game (13.1) and 17th in turnovers forced (13.6).

In 2023-24, the Pelicans are 25th in the league in 3-point makes (11.1 per game) and 16th in 3-point percentage (35.7%).

