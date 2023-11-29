Wednesday's game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-3) and the North Alabama Lions (2-4) at Alabama A&M Events Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-66, with Alabama A&M securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Bulldogs enter this matchup on the heels of a 68-45 loss to Auburn on Sunday.

Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama A&M 69, North Alabama 66

Other SWAC Predictions

Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis

Alabama A&M has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

Alabama A&M Leaders

Amiah Simmons: 11 PTS, 2 STL, 44 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

11 PTS, 2 STL, 44 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Darian Burgin: 8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Alisha Wilson: 9.4 PTS, 63.3 FG%

9.4 PTS, 63.3 FG% Kaylah Turner: 12.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

12.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20) Asianae Nicholson: 5.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 50 FG%

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' -38 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 56.6 points per game (304th in college basketball) while giving up 64.2 per contest (185th in college basketball).

