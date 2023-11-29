The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing skid when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access.

Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 38.2% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points fewer than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

The Bulldogs are the 300th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 197th.

The Bulldogs' 66.4 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 69.0 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Alabama A&M has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 69.0 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama A&M scored 72.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.5.

At home, the Bulldogs allowed 69.4 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.9).

At home, Alabama A&M drained 7.7 3-pointers per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged away (5.4). Alabama A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (31.1%).

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule