The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5) will be trying to break a five-game losing streak when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama How to Watch on TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee State Moneyline Alabama A&M Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee State (-5.5) 151.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee State (-5.5) 151.5 -265 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends

Alabama A&M has won two games against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Tennessee State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Tigers have gone over the point total twice.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.