Auburn vs. Virginia Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Auburn Tigers (4-1) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Virginia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-9.5)
|150.5
|-500
|+340
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-9.5)
|151.5
|-480
|+360
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Auburn has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Tigers games have hit the over.
- Virginia Tech has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Hokies' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.
Auburn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Auburn is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (43rd).
- Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.