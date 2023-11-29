Pelicans vs. 76ers November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) clash with the Philadelphia 76ers (8-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and NBCS-PH.
Pelicans vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, NBCS-PH
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum averages 18.0 points, 3.5 boards and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in league).
- Zion Williamson averages 23.5 points, 2.5 assists and 6.0 boards per contest.
- Herbert Jones averages 11.5 points, 5.0 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field and 80.0% from beyond the arc (third in NBA) with 2.0 made treys per game.
- Jonas Valanciunas averages 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Dyson Daniels puts up 4.0 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 30.8% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid delivers 31.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game for the 76ers.
- Tyrese Maxey is averaging 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He's sinking 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 56.0% from beyond the arc, with 4.7 treys per contest (third in league).
- Tobias Harris is putting up 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He is draining 66.7% of his shots from the floor (ninth in NBA) and 54.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. gives the 76ers 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while putting up 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- De'Anthony Melton is putting up 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is making 30.8% of his shots from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.
Pelicans vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|76ers
|111.1
|Points Avg.
|119.9
|115.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.2
|45.9%
|Field Goal %
|48.4%
|35.0%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
