The New Orleans Privateers (1-4) hope to snap a four-game road losing streak at the South Alabama Jaguars (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison

The Privateers' 52.0 points per game are 11.2 fewer points than the 63.2 the Jaguars give up.

The Jaguars score 5.2 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Privateers give up (74.0).

South Alabama is 2-0 when scoring more than 74.0 points.

The Jaguars are making 38.6% of their shots from the field, 4.1% lower than the Privateers allow to opponents (42.7%).

The Privateers' 30.1 shooting percentage is 2.7 lower than the Jaguars have given up.

South Alabama Leaders

Zena Elias: 9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG% Rachel Leggett: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Kelsey Thompson: 12.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

12.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Jordan Rosier: 9.0 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

9.0 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Michiyah Simmons: 8.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Alabama Schedule