How to Watch the South Alabama vs. New Orleans Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Privateers (1-4) hope to snap a four-game road losing streak at the South Alabama Jaguars (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Alabama vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison
- The Privateers' 52.0 points per game are 11.2 fewer points than the 63.2 the Jaguars give up.
- The Jaguars score 5.2 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Privateers give up (74.0).
- South Alabama is 2-0 when scoring more than 74.0 points.
- The Jaguars are making 38.6% of their shots from the field, 4.1% lower than the Privateers allow to opponents (42.7%).
- The Privateers' 30.1 shooting percentage is 2.7 lower than the Jaguars have given up.
South Alabama Leaders
- Zena Elias: 9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG%
- Rachel Leggett: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Kelsey Thompson: 12.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
- Jordan Rosier: 9.0 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Michiyah Simmons: 8.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
South Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 80-45
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/24/2023
|Nevada
|L 73-62
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|@ Denver
|W 62-53
|Magness Arena
|11/29/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/4/2023
|Nicholls
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/8/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|-
|Al Lawson Center
