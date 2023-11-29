The UAB Blazers (5-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB vs. Mississippi Valley State Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils average 10.8 fewer points per game (53.4) than the Blazers give up (64.2).

The Blazers record 73.5 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 85.7 the Delta Devils allow.

Mississippi Valley State is 0-3 when allowing fewer than 73.5 points.

The Blazers are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (45.7%).

The Delta Devils shoot 32.7% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Blazers allow.

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 20.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.5 STL, 55.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

20.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.5 STL, 55.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Denim DeShields: 11 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

11 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Jade Weathersby: 9.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.6 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.6 FG% Maddie Walsh: 6.8 PTS, 37 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

6.8 PTS, 37 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Tracey Bershers: 10.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAB Schedule