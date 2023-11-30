Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Autauga County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Autauga County, Alabama today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hope Christian School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Prattville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prattville Christian Academy at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
