The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Butler County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Butler County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brantley High School at McKenzie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: McKenzie, AL

McKenzie, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High School at Pike Road High School