Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Butler County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
Butler County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brantley High School at McKenzie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: McKenzie, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
