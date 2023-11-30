The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

In games Butler shoots better than 38.9% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Red Raiders are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 131st.

The Bulldogs put up 19.9 more points per game (80.6) than the Red Raiders allow (60.7).

When Butler totals more than 60.7 points, it is 5-1.

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders are shooting 41.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 38.3% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Texas Tech has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.3% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 326th.

The Red Raiders put up an average of 69.3 points per game, only four more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs give up.

Texas Tech is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 80.6 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler scored 69.4 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 61.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last year, surrendering 65.6 points per game, compared to 69.3 away from home.

In home games, Butler sunk 1.2 more treys per game (7) than in road games (5.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in away games (28.8%).

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech averaged 77.4 points per game at home last season, and 66 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Red Raiders allowed 3.7 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than on the road (72.1).

At home, Texas Tech sunk 7.6 trifectas per game last season, one more than it averaged away (6.6). Texas Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than away (33.5%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Texas Tech - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule