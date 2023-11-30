Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Calhoun County, Alabama today, we've got the information here.
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oxford High School at Darlington School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Rome, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Munford High School at Ohatchee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Ohatchee, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Plains High School at Weaver High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Weaver, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellborn High School at Ashville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Ashville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexandria High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Glencoe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
