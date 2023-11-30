Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chilton County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Chilton County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.
Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ellwood Christian Academy at Maplesville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holtville High School at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Jemison, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wetumpka High School at Chilton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Clanton, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmore County High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Blocton High School at Verbena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Verbena, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
