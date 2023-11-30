Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Dale County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Providence Christian School at G.W. Long High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Skipperville, AL

Skipperville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Straughn High School at Ariton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Ariton, AL

Ariton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wicksburg High School at Slocomb High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Slocomb, AL

Slocomb, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Abbeville High School at Daleville High School