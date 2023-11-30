Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Fayette County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hubbertville School at Brilliant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Brilliant, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carbon Hill High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Fayette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.