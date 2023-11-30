Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Houston County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside Methodist Academy at Pike Liberal Arts School
- Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Methodist Academy at Pike Liberal Arts School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian School at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashford High School at Headland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Headland, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottonwood High School at Rehobeth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Rehobeth, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston County High School at Ponce de Leon HS
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Ponce de Leon, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kinston High School at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
