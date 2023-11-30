Thursday's game between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) and Alabama State Hornets (0-6) squaring off at Dunn-Oliver Acadome has a projected final score of 69-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Jacksonville State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Gamecocks' most recent contest was an 85-78 loss to UAB on Monday.

Jacksonville State vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama

Jacksonville State vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 69, Alabama State 67

Other CUSA Predictions

Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks haven't beaten a single D1 opponent this season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Jacksonville State is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hornets are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most losses.

Jacksonville State Leaders

Kristol Ayson: 10.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

10.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Keiara Griffin: 6.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

6.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Brooklyn McDaniel: 6.5 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)

6.5 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18) Asia Barclay: 5 PTS, 57.1 FG%

5 PTS, 57.1 FG% Samiya Steele: 8.2 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are being outscored by four points per game, with a -24 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.3 points per game (228th in college basketball), and allow 67.3 per contest (241st in college basketball).

