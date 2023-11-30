Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
The South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama matchup.
Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|South Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jacksonville State (-1.5)
|129.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Jacksonville State (-1.5)
|129.5
|-128
|+104
Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State has won two games against the spread this season.
- So far this season, just one of the Gamecocks games has hit the over.
- South Alabama has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of three Jaguars games this season have gone over the point total.
