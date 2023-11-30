Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) will face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Jacksonville State Top Players (2022-23)
- Demaree King: 15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Skyelar Potter: 14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Juwan Perdue: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clarence Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
South Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Moore: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Samuel: 10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Tyrell Jones: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Owen White: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Greg Parham: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Jacksonville State Rank
|Jacksonville State AVG
|South Alabama AVG
|South Alabama Rank
|212th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|70.9
|191st
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|65.2
|45th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|5.9
|345th
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|9.2
|9th
