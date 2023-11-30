Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Lee County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wadley High School at Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin Russell High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smiths Station High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
