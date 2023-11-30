Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Madison County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbia High School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntsville High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison County High School at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Priceville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hope High School at Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
