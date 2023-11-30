The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Marion County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Winfield High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hubbertville School at Brilliant High School