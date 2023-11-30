Will Michael McCarron Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 30?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Michael McCarron find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
McCarron stats and insights
- McCarron has scored in two of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
- McCarron has no points on the power play.
- McCarron's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 76 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
McCarron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|2
|2
|0
|9:47
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|11:32
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|10:09
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:26
|Home
|L 3-2
Predators vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
