Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Mobile County, Alabama, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bayshore Christian School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Citronelle High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at Alma Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Irvington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mary G. Montgomery High School at Faith Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vigor High School at B.C. Rain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
