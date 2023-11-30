The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN3

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks score an average of 100.4 points per game, 47.7 more points than the 52.7 the Tar Heels give up.

When it scores more than 52.7 points, South Carolina is 5-0.

North Carolina has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.4 points.

The Tar Heels average 19.8 more points per game (68.6) than the Gamecocks give up (48.8).

When North Carolina puts up more than 48.8 points, it is 5-2.

South Carolina is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.

The Tar Heels shoot 40.4% from the field, 13.1% higher than the Gamecocks allow defensively.

The Gamecocks make 51.4% of their shots from the field, 14.8% higher than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

South Carolina Leaders

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Vermont W 54-51 Hertz Arena 11/25/2023 Kansas State L 63-56 Hertz Arena 11/26/2023 FGCU L 65-64 Hertz Arena 11/30/2023 South Carolina - Carmichael Arena 12/6/2023 UNC Greensboro - Carmichael Arena 12/10/2023 UConn - Mohegan Sun Arena

South Carolina Schedule