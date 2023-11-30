When the Nashville Predators play the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Mats Zuccarello should be among the most exciting players to watch.

Predators vs. Wild Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

One of Nashville's leading offensive players this season is Forsberg, with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and an average ice time of 19:18 per game.

Ryan O'Reilly is another important player for Nashville, with 19 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 10 goals and adding nine assists.

Roman Josi's total of 16 points is via four goals and 12 assists.

In five games, Kevin Lankinen's record is 3-1-0. He has conceded 13 goals (2.79 goals against average) and has racked up 137 saves.

Wild Players to Watch

Zuccarello is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 22 points (1.1 per game), as he has totaled five goals and 17 assists in 20 games (playing 18:31 per game).

Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov has posted 18 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and 12 assists.

This season, Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek has 18 points (11 goals, seven assists) this season.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury's record stands at 3-4-2 on the season, allowing 31 goals (3.5 goals against average) and amassing 218 saves with an .876% save percentage (62nd in the league).

Predators vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 10th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.95 19th 17th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.8 31st 16th 31 Shots 31.1 15th 18th 30.3 Shots Allowed 30.7 19th 17th 20% Power Play % 16% 24th 28th 73.53% Penalty Kill % 68.49% 32nd

