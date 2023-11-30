How to Watch the Predators vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators (11-10) -- who've won six in a row -- host the Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can watch the Wild-Predators matchup on ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Predators vs Wild Additional Info
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have given up 66 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Predators' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) rank ninth in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Predators are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 38 goals over that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|21
|12
|15
|27
|25
|13
|60%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|21
|10
|9
|19
|6
|23
|53.5%
|Gustav Nyquist
|21
|3
|13
|16
|14
|3
|44.4%
|Roman Josi
|21
|4
|12
|16
|15
|5
|-
|Luke Evangelista
|20
|3
|9
|12
|19
|10
|0%
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild's total of 76 goals conceded (3.8 per game) is 26th in the NHL.
- The Wild's 59 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 26th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Wild are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|20
|5
|17
|22
|10
|7
|17.6%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|20
|6
|12
|18
|23
|7
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|20
|11
|7
|18
|4
|8
|51%
|Ryan Hartman
|18
|7
|4
|11
|13
|13
|44.1%
|Marco Rossi
|20
|6
|5
|11
|5
|8
|41.6%
