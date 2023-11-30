The Nashville Predators (11-10) -- who've won six in a row -- host the Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Wild-Predators matchup on ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs Wild Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have given up 66 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.

The Predators' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) rank ninth in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Predators are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 38 goals over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 21 12 15 27 25 13 60% Ryan O'Reilly 21 10 9 19 6 23 53.5% Gustav Nyquist 21 3 13 16 14 3 44.4% Roman Josi 21 4 12 16 15 5 - Luke Evangelista 20 3 9 12 19 10 0%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 76 goals conceded (3.8 per game) is 26th in the NHL.

The Wild's 59 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 26th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Wild are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that span.

Wild Key Players