The Nashville Predators (11-10) host the Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX. The Predators have won six games in a row.

Over the last 10 games, the Predators have registered a 6-4-0 record after totaling 38 total goals (six power-play goals on 38 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 15.8%). Their opponents have scored a combined 31 goals in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we pick to bring home the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Predators vs. Wild Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final result of Predators 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-120)

Predators (-120) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Wild Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators are 2-0-2 in overtime games on their way to an 11-10 overall record.

Nashville is 4-3-0 (eight points) in its seven games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Predators recorded just one goal, they lost.

Nashville has lost all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Predators are 11-3-0 in the 14 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 22 points).

In the nine games when Nashville has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 5-4-0 record (10 points).

In the 12 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Nashville is 6-6-0 (12 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 5-4-0 (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 10th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.95 19th 17th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.8 31st 16th 31 Shots 31.1 15th 17th 30.3 Shots Allowed 30.7 19th 17th 20% Power Play % 16% 24th 29th 73.53% Penalty Kill % 68.49% 32nd

Predators vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

