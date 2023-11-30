Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Saint Clair County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Alabama School for the Deaf at Victory Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Moody High School at Etowah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Springville High School at Mortimer Jordan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30

7:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Kimberly, AL

Kimberly, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wellborn High School at Ashville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30

7:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Ashville, AL

Ashville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Pell City High School