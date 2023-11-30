Two streaking squads meet when the Samford Bulldogs (5-2) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Ragin' Cajuns, who have won three in a row.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Samford vs. Louisiana matchup.

Samford vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Samford vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Samford vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Samford has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

In the Bulldogs' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Louisiana has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, three out of the Ragin' Cajuns' five games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.