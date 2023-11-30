How to Watch the Samford vs. South Carolina Upstate Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (4-2) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game
Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Samford vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans' 57.3 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 57.2 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- South Carolina Upstate is 3-1 when it scores more than 57.2 points.
- Samford is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 57.3 points.
- The 61.5 points per game the Bulldogs score are 8.8 fewer points than the Spartans give up (70.3).
- South Carolina Upstate has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 61.5 points.
- This season the Bulldogs are shooting 40.0% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Spartans give up.
- The Spartans' 39.4 shooting percentage from the field is 3.3 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.
Samford Leaders
- Emily Bowman: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 BLK, 39.0 FG%
- Carly Heidger: 9.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Lexie Pritchard: 10.0 PTS, 47.6 FG%
- Masyn Marchbanks: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.9 FG%, 54.2 3PT% (13-for-24)
- Sadie Stetson: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
Samford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Alabama State
|W 69-47
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|North Texas
|L 71-59
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|L 51-33
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/30/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/3/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
