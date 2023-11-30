The Samford Bulldogs (4-2) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
Samford vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans' 57.3 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 57.2 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • South Carolina Upstate is 3-1 when it scores more than 57.2 points.
  • Samford is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 57.3 points.
  • The 61.5 points per game the Bulldogs score are 8.8 fewer points than the Spartans give up (70.3).
  • South Carolina Upstate has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 61.5 points.
  • This season the Bulldogs are shooting 40.0% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Spartans give up.
  • The Spartans' 39.4 shooting percentage from the field is 3.3 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Samford Leaders

  • Emily Bowman: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 BLK, 39.0 FG%
  • Carly Heidger: 9.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Lexie Pritchard: 10.0 PTS, 47.6 FG%
  • Masyn Marchbanks: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.9 FG%, 54.2 3PT% (13-for-24)
  • Sadie Stetson: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

Samford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Alabama State W 69-47 Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 North Texas L 71-59 Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 @ Southern Miss L 51-33 Reed Green Coliseum
11/30/2023 South Carolina Upstate - Pete Hanna Center
12/3/2023 Jacksonville State - Pete Hanna Center
12/10/2023 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium

