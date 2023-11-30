Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Shelby County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hope Christian School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Prattville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School at Shelby County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Winterboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Alpine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.