The South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

TV: ESPN+

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Gamecocks have averaged.

South Alabama is 4-0 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 90th.

The Jaguars score 9.1 more points per game (73) than the Gamecocks give up to opponents (63.9).

South Alabama has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, South Alabama averaged 73.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.9.

The Jaguars allowed fewer points at home (59.1 per game) than away (71.1) last season.

South Alabama made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than on the road (33.1%).

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule