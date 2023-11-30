The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) face the South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Game Information

South Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Moore: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kevin Samuel: 10.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK Tyrell Jones: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Owen White: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Greg Parham: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Jacksonville State Top Players (2022-23)

Demaree King: 15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Skyelar Potter: 14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Juwan Perdue: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Clarence Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Jacksonville State Rank Jacksonville State AVG South Alabama AVG South Alabama Rank 212th 69.9 Points Scored 70.9 191st 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 65.2 45th 117th 32.6 Rebounds 30.1 270th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 5.9 345th 30th 9.1 3pt Made 7.6 149th 237th 12.3 Assists 11.4 307th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 9.2 9th

