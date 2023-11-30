The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) are favored by 1.5 points against the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 129.5.

South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville State -1.5 129.5

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama has played four games this season that ended with a point total over 129.5 points.

South Alabama's outings this season have a 150.8-point average over/under, 21.3 more points than this game's point total.

South Alabama's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

South Alabama was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Jaguars have been at least a +105 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies South Alabama has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville State 4 66.7% 70.9 143.9 63.9 141.7 140.2 South Alabama 4 66.7% 73 143.9 77.8 141.7 140.7

Additional South Alabama Insights & Trends

The Jaguars' 73 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 63.9 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.

South Alabama is 3-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when it scores more than 63.9 points.

South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville State 2-4-0 1-3 1-5-0 South Alabama 4-2-0 1-1 3-3-0

South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville State South Alabama 9-5 Home Record 10-4 3-12 Away Record 4-10 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

