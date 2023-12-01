Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Autauga County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Autauga County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jemison High School at Billingsley School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Billingsley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dothan High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Presbyterian School at Prattville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
