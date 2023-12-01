The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Autauga County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.

Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jemison High School at Billingsley School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Billingsley, AL

Billingsley, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Prattville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Presbyterian School at Prattville Christian Academy