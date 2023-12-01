On Friday, December 1 at 7:00 PM CT, Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School will host Booker T. Washington High School.

B.T. Washington vs. MCPS Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Pike Road High School at Saraland High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Saraland, AL

Saraland, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint James School at Mobile Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Mobile Christian, AL

Mobile Christian, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at Fyffe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Fyffe, AL

Fyffe, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Macon County Games This Week

Reeltown High School at BB Comer High School