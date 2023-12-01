Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Baldwin County, Alabama this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Eufaula High School at Gulf Shores High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Gulf Shores, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.