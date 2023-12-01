The Philadelphia 76ers (12-6) will look to Joel Embiid (first in NBA, 32 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Jayson Tatum (eighth in league, 27.7) and the Boston Celtics (14-4) on December 1, 2023 at TD Garden.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and 76ers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the 76ers allow to opponents.

Boston is 10-0 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at seventh.

The Celtics score 116.3 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 112.4 the 76ers allow.

Boston has an 11-1 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (43.9%).

Philadelphia has compiled an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.

The 76ers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The 76ers score 13.5 more points per game (120.2) than the Celtics give up (106.7).

Philadelphia is 11-5 when it scores more than 106.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Celtics are scoring 11.7 more points per game (122.8) than they are away from home (111.1).

Boston surrenders 103.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 109.1 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, the Celtics have played better when playing at home this year, draining 17.5 three-pointers per game with a 39.9% three-point percentage, compared to 14.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage away from home.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

76ers Home & Away Comparison

At home the 76ers are better offensively, putting up 123.1 points per game, compared to 116.5 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 111.9 points per game at home, and 113.1 on the road.

At home, Philadelphia concedes 111.9 points per game. On the road, it concedes 113.1.

At home the 76ers are collecting 25 assists per game, two less than on the road (27).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kristaps Porzingis Out Calf

76ers Injuries