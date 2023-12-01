Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Chilton County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jemison High School at Billingsley School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Billingsley, AL

Billingsley, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Academy at Chilton County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Clanton, AL

Clanton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall Christian Academy at Chilton Christian Academy