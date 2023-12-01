Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Colbert County, Alabama. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covenant Christian School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Waterloo, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florence High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert County High School at Mars Hill Bible School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tharptown High School at Colbert Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
